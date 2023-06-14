×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | us | fighter jets | middle east | air force

US Sends F-22s to Middle East Amid Russian Incursions

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 08:37 PM EDT

The United States said Wednesday that it deployed F-22 Raptor fighter jets to the Middle East in the wake of "increasingly unsafe" activity from Russian aircraft in the area.

In a press release, U.S. Central Command called the Russian posture "unprofessional" and revealed its move to deploy the aircraft could "deliver overwhelming power at a moment's notice," if necessary.

"Russian Forces' unsafe and unprofessional behavior is not what we expect from a professional air force," stated Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. "Their regular violation of agreed-upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation."

The aircraft are from Langley Air Force Base's 94th Fighter Squadron, and they are tasked with integrating with coalition forces on the ground and in the air.

News of the incident comes after a Russian SU-27 fighter jet collided with a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone in international airspace over the Black Sea on March 14, per NBC News.

Kurilla warned the Senate Armed Services Committee in a subsequent hearing that CENTCOM had seen a "significant spike" in aggressive Russian military flights in Syria over recent months.

"It's not new, but we have seen a significant spike since about 1 March in Syria," the commander said at the time. "What we are seeing, though, is an increase recently in the unprofessional and unsafe behavior of the Russian air force in the region."

A month later, CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino reportedly claimed that Russian pilots attempted to "dogfight" U.S. jets over Syria, potentially to provoke Washington into an international crisis.

"It looks to be consistent with a new way of operating," Buccino emphasized.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States said Wednesday that it deployed F-22 Raptor fighter jets to the Middle East in the wake of "increasingly unsafe" activity from Russian aircraft in the area.
russia, us, fighter jets, middle east, air force
272
2023-37-14
Wednesday, 14 June 2023 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved