Russia Trolling World as Temp Head of UN Security Council

As Ukraine has initiated a counteroffensive against Russia in occupied Kherson, Russia has been trolling its critics the month of April, serving its rotation as head of the U.N. Security Council.

"They're trying to troll us," a U.S. official familiar with the U.N. operation told Politico. "They're picking topics where they know some of their most egregious actions in this war are centered, and they're trying to flip the narrative on its head.

"We're not going to fall for it."

The U.N. Security Council presidency rotates on a monthly basis alphabetically (in English) among 15 member nations, and Russia is heading it the month of April. The last time it held the gavel? February 2022, when Vladimir Putin began the "special military operations" in Ukraine that was actually a full-blown war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairing a meeting Monday on the principles of the U.N. Charter, a pact to prevent wars.

Russia has used its temporary position to claim abducting Ukrainian children is a humanitarian endeavor as the West arms Ukraine for the war against Russia's invasion.

"A nasty moment of diplomacy," United Nations Foundation Senior VP Peter Yeo told Politico.

"I don't think it's going to go over well."

Russia has denounced its efforts of rival U.N. nations.

"There are some Western colleagues who make it a little bit personal, especially during the open meetings," Russian U.N. Amb. Dmitry Polyanskiy told Politico. "But I think this trend is a little bit wearing off lately because of general fatigue of the Ukrainian crisis."

Russia chaired a security council meeting at the very moment Putin's invasion began, although it did permit the Ukraine representative to speak at length, Politico reported.

This month, in a protest of Russia's control of the Security Council, the Biden administration has sent lower-ranking diplomats in place of U.S. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield to certain sessions — and often times — the U.S. diplomats have walked out, according to the report.

"We won't grind things to a halt, but we will respond proportionately," the U.S. official told Politico.

Monday's session will delve into a "discussion on the formation of a new multipolar world order based on sovereign equality, equal rights and self-determination, justice and security, friendly relations and cooperation between nations," according to Russian Amb. Vassily Nebenzia.

The official agrees reform is in order for the U.N., albeit not in the way Russia suggests, according to Politico.

"It is crazy that Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council after they grossly violated the U.N. Charter," the official said. "This is really one of many manifestations of how the Security Council and the U.N. broadly need reform."

