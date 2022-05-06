Zelenskyy Reveals Key Conditions for Russian Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could not proceed until Putin's troops have retreated into the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist republics, Newsweek reported.

Zelenskyy addressed a virtual meeting sponsored by the British Chatham House on Friday, telling attendees that Ukraine has a bright future and will regain its previously-held territories.

"I was elected by the people of Ukraine as president of Ukraine, not as president of a mini-Ukraine of some kind," Zelenskyy told reporters. "This is a very important point, and I would like us to realize we need some arrangements in terms of talks to stop the killing.

"We can use diplomatic channels to regain our territories," he continued, reiterating his desire to return to pre-invasion borders and resettle currently displaced Ukrainians.

"They have to fall back and go beyond the contact lines, and they should withdraw the troops," Zelenskyy said. "In that situation, we'll be able to start discussing things normally. But for them to withdraw, they have to say something, and we have to start talking.

"I realize that despite the fact that they destroyed all our bridges, I think not all the bridges are yet destroyed, figuratively speaking," he added.

The Ukrainian president also condemned Russia's devastation of Mariupol during its invasion of the city, emphasizing negotiations will not go forward "if they kill people who can be exchanged" as prisoners of war.

"If they destroy them, I don't think we can have any diplomatic talks with them afterward," Zelenskyy said.