6 Killed, 37 Injured in Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Bryansk

Six civilians were killed and 37 injured in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia's Bryansk region late on Tuesday (March 10), governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Wednesday (March 11). Videos published on Russian social media show the aftermath of the attack.

Reuters confirmed the location from road layout, buildings and utility poles which matched file and satellite imagery. Scenes of damage can be seen in the vicinity of coordinates: 53.246980, 34.335531. The exact time when the video was filmed could not be verified but no older version of the video was found posted online before March 10.

Region governor Alexander Bogomaz was seen visiting the affected area at the Krasnoarmeyskaya street in the video posted on his Telegram channel on March 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack in Bryansk on March 10.

Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday (March 11) that its forces shot down two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles over the past 24 hours, according to the RIA news agency.

Earlier Ukraine said it had used Storm Shadow missiles to strike a key plant producing missile components in the Russian city of Bryansk on Tuesday (March 10).