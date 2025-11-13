WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Kremlin: Ukraine Will Have to Negotiate With Russia 'Sooner or Later'

Thursday, 13 November 2025 07:06 AM EST

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukraine would have to negotiate with Russia "sooner or later" and predicted that Kyiv's negotiating position would get worse by the day.

Moscow, whose forces are trying to take control of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, has accused Ukrainian officials of refusing to engage in peace talks. Kyiv says Moscow's terms to end the war are unacceptable and tantamount to asking it to surrender.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Russia remained open to a political and diplomatic settlement and wanted peace.

But in the absence of such an opportunity, he said Russia would continue fighting in order to protect its own security for the benefit of future generations.

."..the Ukrainian side should know that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The position of the Kyiv regime will deteriorate day by day," said Peskov.

