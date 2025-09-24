WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Big Mistake to Think Ukraine Can Win Back Lost Territory

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 06:42 AM EDT

The Kremlin, responding to comments by President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that Russia's economy fully satisfied the needs of its army and it was a big mistake to believe that Ukraine could win back lost territory.

Trump said on Tuesday that Russia's economy was in big trouble and that Moscow's forces had been "fighting aimlessly for three and a half years."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war was not aimless, but arose because of the unwillingness of the United States and the European Union to listen to Russia's security concerns.

