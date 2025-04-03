WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Accuses Ukraine of 'Provocative' Attacks on Energy Facilities

Thursday, 03 April 2025 07:02 AM EDT

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine on Thursday of launching "provocative" attacks on Russian energy facilities despite a moratorium brokered by the United States.

Ukraine also accuses Russia of violating the energy truce, which Washington last month persuaded both sides to accept. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that Kyiv was reporting alleged Russian violations to the United States on a daily basis.

Zakharova said that since the start of the moratorium, Ukraine had used Western weapons to carry out more than 30 attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia and Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

"The attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure are targeted and are purely provocative and demonstrative," she told reporters.

Russia has said it reserves the right to withdraw from the energy ceasefire if Ukraine violates it. 

