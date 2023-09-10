Russians Fleeing War Ending Up in New York City

The war in Ukraine has led to a surge of immigrants from Russia landing in New York City, whose financial resources already have been strained by migrants and asylum seekers flooding in from the southern U.S. border.

Outside of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Mauritania, Russians make up the largest portion of migrants seeking sanctuary in New York, which has the nation's largest Russian-speaking immigrant population.

Ukrainian-born Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who represents the Russian-speaking enclaves in southern Brooklyn of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, and Midwood, told the New York Post on Sunday she's not surprised by the increase of Russians fleeing to the U.S.

"There is a horrific war going on in the region and our asylum laws were in fact designed specifically for these situations," Vernikov said. "Unfortunately, under [President Joe] Biden's open border, we've had people taking advantage of our 'generosity' and claiming asylum where no legitimate claims exist."

Mayor Eric Adams' Office of Immigrant Affairs retrieved Department of Justice immigration court statistics from Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, the Post reported.

"Since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, New York City has seen a notable surge in the number of Russians and Ukrainians seeking asylum amid this global humanitarian crisis," Kayla Mamelak, a spokeswoman for Adams, told the Post.

"We have welcomed these individuals and families, just as we have for the over 110,000 asylum seekers who have sought shelter in our city since the spring of 2022."

There were 3,098 cases involving Russian nationals in New York immigration courts for the 2022 federal fiscal year, the Post reported. As of Sunday, the number of asylum cases involving Russian nationals jumped to 8,002 for the current fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, an increase of 158%.

The Post previously reported there were six Russian families staying at The Paul Hotel on West 29th Street, which was converted into a migrant shelter.

"We came here to avoid mobilization for the war," said Leila Usmanov, who fled Russia with her husband Ruslan Usmanov and their three children, ages 16, 10, and 3. "We didn't want to fight against our own. Ukrainians and Russians are the same people."