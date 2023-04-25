×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

1 Dead After Russia Hits Museum in East Ukraine

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 08:39 AM EDT

Russian forces hit a museum in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Police officers dug through the rubble and pulled out a woman who had been trapped, hauling her motionless to a stretcher held by rescue workers, video released by the police showed. Her condition was not immediately clear.

"So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram messenger.

The president's chief of staff and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

Zelenskyy posted a video of a devastated building that had spewed out rubble and debris into the street. Its windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed.

Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, lies in Kharkiv region. It is an important rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Ukrainian forces chased them out of Kupiansk in a lightning counteroffensive in September that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

