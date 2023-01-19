Putin Ally Warns NATO of Nuclear Strike If Ukraine Defeats Russia in War

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev acknowledged the possibility of current Russian President Vladimir Putin initiating a nuclear war on Thursday — as a consequential effect to Ukraine defeating Russia in the war between the neighboring countries.

In a Telegram post lamenting NATO's ongoing support for Ukraine's military, Medvedev — Russia's interim president from 2008-12 — reportedly outlined the potential steps that could "trigger" nuclear annihilation, at the behest of Putin.

"Defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war," said Medvedev, currently the deputy head of Russia's Security Council. "Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."

Medvedev then added: "[Friday], at NATO's Ramstein base [in Germany], the great military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategies, as well as the supply of new heavy weapons and strike systems to Ukraine.

"And this was right after the [World Economic Forum in Switzerland], where underdeveloped political party-goers repeated like a mantra: 'To achieve peace, Russia must lose,' " added Medvedev.

In a nutshell, Medvedev suggests that NATO and other worldwide defense officials should consider the risks of further supporting Ukraine, as the military conflict reaches the 11th month.

According to TASS, a Russian news agency, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Medvedev's comments were not in violation of Russia's nuclear doctrine.

Also, Medvedev's bold comments might have been a reaction to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg saying Wednesday that Ukraine needs a "significant increase" in weapons.

"This is a pivotal moment in the war and the need for a significant increase in support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Reuters. "If we want a negotiated peaceful solution tomorrow we need to provide more weapons today."

Last July, Medvedev issued a similarly stern warning to the Western world, after the International Criminal Court said it would investigate alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

"The idea to punish a country that has the largest nuclear arsenal is absurd in and of itself and potentially creates a threat to the existence of mankind," Medvedev reportedly said on Telegram at the time.

And then two months later, Putin teased that Russia wouldn't be reticent to use nuclear weapons, as a means of defending its "territorial integrity."