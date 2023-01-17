Kissinger Favors Outcome of Ukraine Joining NATO, Russia Initiating Peace

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger professed his support for Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday, while also reasoning that Russia must be given an opportunity to rejoin the international system — after agreeing to a hypothetical peace deal with Ukraine.

While addressing the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, via video linkup, Kissinger suggested that providing Russia a reasonable pathway out of its war with Ukraine might help de-escalation efforts with other Western countries.

"This may seem very hollow to nations that have been under Russian pressure for much of the Cold War period," said Kissinger, while reiterating this multi-faceted proposal "may cause Russia to reevaluate its historic position, which was an amalgam of an attraction to the culture of Europe and a fear of domination by Europe."

Also, in his speech, Kissinger — who had been secretary of state for the Nixon and Ford administrations — said "the destruction of Russia as a state that can pursue its own policies will open up the vast area of its 11 time zones to internal conflict and to outside intervention at the time when there are 15,000 and more nuclear weapons on its territory."

Kissinger continued: "So this is why I believe in dialogue with Russia while the war continues, an end of fighting when the prewar line is reached, and a continuing process of discussion by Europe, America and at that point Russia ... while the conditions of sanctions and other pressures will be maintained until a final settlement is reached.

"I believe this is the way to prevent the war from escalating," added Kissinger.

The final objectives, from Kissinger's perspective: A cease-fire between the neighboring countries, along with the "appropriate outcome" of Ukraine joining the 30-plus-member NATO down the line (including Sweden and Finland).

When addressing the WEF audience, Kissinger conceded he was initially opposed to Ukraine joining NATO prior to the war with Russia.

However, diplomatic circumstances have changed for the better over the last 11 months, he added.

"The idea of a neutral Ukraine is no longer meaningful," said Kissinger, according to The Guardian.

NATO's military and political alliance started during the Cold War in 1949 after 12 countries signed onto the Washington Treaty.