Zelenskyy Teases 'Plural' Ukrainian Counteroffensives Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the possibility of more counteroffensives against Russia this week, saying it's only a "matter of time" before Ukraine forces become aggressive.

"I won't say that it's [the] only counteroffensive in Kherson ... There is a direction or directions — plural — and we have to move forward," Zelenskyy told ABC News.

Zelenskyy later added, "It's a very difficult war. ... We will regain our territory."

Last week, near the southern port city of Kherson, the Ukrainian military launched a much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces. Near the onset of the war, which began on Feb. 24, Kherson became the first major Ukrainian city to fall to the Russians.

Ukrainian forces now seemed determined to get it back.

The Ukrainians "need to, step-by-step, de-occupy our territory," Zelenskyy told Muir, speaking of his country's desire to flush Russian troops out of Kherson. "This task is difficult, and it doesn't only depend on us, but I'm sure that is what will happen. It's only matter of time."

Zelenskyy's interview with ABC News took place before Russia's Defense Ministry reportedly claimed its forces destroyed a HIMARS launcher [High Mobility Alert Rocket System] in Ukraine's Kharkiv region — the same rocket system the United States had recently provided to Ukraine.

On Sunday night, while recording a video address for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said he had received "good reports" from his military commanders and head of intelligence, regarding the results of the Kherson counteroffensive.

According to reports, Zelenskyy thanked his troops for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, along with two settlements to the south.

Zelenskyy also praised military forces for advancing and regaining "certain heights" in an eastern area near the Lysychansk-Siversk direction.

During his ABC News interview, Zelenskyy initially seemed open to teasing the Ukrainian military's future plans against the Russians.

However, after some reflection, Zelenskyy offered a minimal response.

Zelenskyy said he couldn't "discuss details of any military actions. ... I want that the enemy gets some surprises from us."

David Muir of ABC News then took another angle with Zelenskyy, regarding the Ukrainian forces' supposed progress in recent weeks. Not long ago, there were speculative reports of the Ukrainians contemplating a surrender, or even the Russians potentially using nuclear weapons in their war with neighboring Ukraine.

Muir asked: "So what you are telling me, more than six months into this war, is that you will cede no Ukrainian territory — that is not on the table?"

"No," Zelenskyy said. "We will not. No."