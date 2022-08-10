×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | nuclear power plant | shelling

Shelling Kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region: Governor

a lyceum destroyed by russian shelling
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Aug. 8 shows a lyceum in Dnipropetrovsk region destroyed by Russian shelling amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 07:01 AM EDT

At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling.

The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. The attack damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases, he added.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect.

He later said another two people had died from their injuries.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
