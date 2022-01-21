Poll: Voters Oppose War With Russia

Most voters oppose the idea of the United States putting troops on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion of the country, according to a new poll from the Trafalgar Group released on Friday.

The poll, which was conducted in partnership with the Convention of States Action, found that less than 1-in-5 support putting U.S. troops on the ground if Russia invades Ukraine, while less than 1-in-3 think that the U.S. should provide military advisers, weapons, or supplies.

When asked “what level of involvement should the U.S. have if Russia invades Ukraine?”

30.5% said the U.S. should “provide only diplomatic area pressure.”

15.3% said the U.S. should “provide U.S. troops as boots on the ground.”

23.2% said the U.S. should “provide U.S. military advisers.”

31.1% said the U.S. should “provide supplies and military weapons.”

“Our leaders often forget that the American people have great wisdom in understanding the nature of threats abroad,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said in a statement. “Voters in all parties stand squarely behind a U.S. military defense of a free and democratic Taiwan, even though that comes with great risk — and potentially a high cost to our nation — against the growing threat from China.

"Conversely, while voters clearly sympathize with Ukraine and support assisting them through diplomacy and other means, there is no support for U.S. military intervention should a conflict arise with Russia. The Biden administration should take note.”

The poll also asked voters, “Do you believe the Biden administration should use U.S. military assets to defend Taiwan if Taiwan is invaded by China?”

41.9% said no.

58.1% said yes.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 likely voters across the country from Jan. 12-14, 2022, with no margin of error given.