Tags: russia | ukraine | wagner group | social media

Report: Wagner Group Recruiting Through Social Media

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 04:19 PM EDT

The Wagner Private Military Company, a group assisting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is utilizing Facebook and Twitter to recruit new members, new research shows.

Politico reported Tuesday that data from Logically, a British disinformation watchdog, showed that Wagner advertisements had reached nearly 120,000 views over the past 10 months across the two platforms.

About 60 postings in multiple languages sought job seekers who specialize or are interested in becoming medics, drone operators, drivers, information-technology experts, and even wartime psychologists.

Still, researchers could not confirm with certainty that the advertisements were legitimately tied to Wagner. Logically said it was judging the connections based on comparable language use by verified Wagner accounts.

But Politico later noted that another analysis from a Western official confirmed that at least two phone numbers associated with the posts were linked to the Wagner Group or Russian intelligence.

"Some of these efforts are actual propaganda films in combination with phone numbers so that you can directly contact representatives of the Wagner Group," said Kyle Walter, head of research at Logically.

"As we continue to view Wagner as a more and more dangerous threat in the world, the fact that these posts are circulating online is very concerning," he added.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, told Politico that it designates Wagner as a dangerous organization, meaning it "cannot have a presence" on its platforms.

Meta also removes content containing "praise or substantive support for Wagner when we become aware of it, including posts that aim to recruit for them," the spokesperson added.

The Wagner Group was founded by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2014 and has since been a critical resource for the Kremlin. The group claims to have lost 20,000 fighters in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

Logically's research was conducted from mid-April to May 19 and collected posts on Facebook and Twitter as far back as July 2022.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
