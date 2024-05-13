WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | vladmir putin | germany

Report: Russia Takes Aim at European Infrastructure

Monday, 13 May 2024 02:57 PM EDT

Russia is seeking to damage railways and military bases used to supply arms to Kyiv as part of a sabotage campaign to undermine support for Ukraine, officials told NBC News.

Russia has backed an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked warehouse in the United Kingdom, plotted to bomb or set fire to military bases in Germany, attempted to hack and disrupt Europe's railway signal network, and jammed the GPS systems for civil aviation, European and British officials told NBC News.

A 20-year-old British man was accused by U.K. prosecutors of planning an arson plot on a Ukraine-linked commercial party after he was recruited as a Russian spy, NBC News reported. Four other suspects were charged in the case.

NBC News said there is no indication Russia has managed to disrupt the supply of aid to Ukraine. Russia has denied the charges, NBC News said.

British intelligence found that Russia is recruiting and deploying extremists in the U.K. and in NATO countries to carry out isolated attacks in Western Europe and even in the U.S. in the past six months — a structure reportedly mimicked by Iran's use of terrorist proxies in the Middle East.

The Russian intelligence agency GRU and the mercenary Wagner Group is having its undercover officers recruit extremists to roil anti-NATO, pro-Russian, and pro-Vladimir Putin unrest amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, The Telegraph reported, citing intelligence sources.

Under President Vladmir Putin, Russia is continuing its propaganda and disinformation campaigns as it attempts to increase divisions in NATO, officials told NBC News.

European officials told NBC News they are concerned about Russia propaganda campaigns before next month's European Union parliamentary elections. Russia's goal would be to boost far-right parties opposing aid to Ukraine.

NBC News previously reported that some pro-Donald Trump Republicans in the Senate and House have parroted Russian propaganda, including false claims that Ukrainian leaders are buying luxury yachts.

Putin had warned NATO and other countries to not get involved in its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and with bolstered weaponry and aid in recent months, Putin and Kremlin officials have stepped up threats, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Monday, 13 May 2024 02:57 PM
