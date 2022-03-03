Ukraine Officials: Russia May Bomb Own Villages to Justify Invasion

Russia may fire missiles at its own villages in a move to justify furthering its invasion into Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Security and foreign minister claimed Wednesday.

"Worrying reports: Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter. "Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions we fear a false flag operation might be prepared in order to accuse Ukraine."

The Ministry of Security likewise issued a similar statement regarding Russian military units that had crossed the border into the Ukrainian village of Krasnopil in the northeastern Sumy region and turned missile launchers toward Popovka.

"They're placing multiple powerful missile launchers called 'grad' in the village of Krasnopil on the Russian-Ukrainian border. They're facing Russia and will target a Russian village called Popovka," said a statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Security on Telegram.

The warning comes after reports from Ukraine, and even the United States nearly two months ago, of a Russian "false flag" operation that supposedly would justify the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It also comes following a week of heavy losses in personnel and military equipment for the invading army and dissent at home.

Russia's invasion, dubbed a "special forces operation," has fallen short of many military experts' predictions and expectations, with a 40-mile convoy seemingly en route to the capital of Kyiv apparently stalled.

"The worst is yet to come," French President Emanuel Macron reportedly said after a phone call with Putin.