Russian Actress Calls For 'Reparations,' Says Russia Needs to 'Repent'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the “main maniac of the 21st century,” according to Russian actress Vera Polozkova.

The 36-year-old expressed her feeling of “crazy pain and shame” over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has urged citizens to prepare to acknowledge and repent for Moscow’s “crimes.”

She made her remarks during an interview with popular Russian journalist and YouTuber Yury Dud. He is known for being critical of Putin and his atrocities against Ukraine.

Polozkova, in exile, spoke to Dud, saying she believed a “terrorist gang occupied Russia.”

“It is very uncomfortable to be there because you are their hostage,” she stated.

Her words have led Russian law enforcement to demand retribution against her.

Polozkova has been a recipient of several literary awards, saying Putin's enemies have not been taken seriously. Those include politician Boris Nemtsov – shot dead near the Kremlin – and Valeria Novodvorskaya, a Soviet dissident politician diagnosed with “sluggish schizophrenia” and imprisoned in a psychiatric ward.

She spoke from Cyprus, warning the end of Putin’s reign and a dawn of a new Russian Federation. She also stressed the birth of “a terrible interregnum” that “might be even scarier than the last year.”

“The country that did this to Ukraine will — if it is really lucky — acknowledge it, repent and pay reparations,” she continued.

“But to make it livable after everything that will happen to it. This is just the beginning. I cannot imagine how long it will take. Perhaps it won’t happen during our lifetime.”

She said the Russian president has thrown the country “so far back” that it is hard to imagine how it would re-establish itself on the world stage.

Polozkova went on about Putin being a “liar and manipulator” who brought shame to the memory of World War II veterans.

She says, “Globally, we all didn’t do enough for it not to happen.

“We underestimated the level of threat, we didn’t understand that we really were on board of a plane captured by terrorists who will then do something irreparable to our lives and those of our children.

“It seemed that they were only thieves, losers and idiots. But they really are maniacs.

“My country is occupied by a terrorist gang, it is very uncomfortable to be there because you’re their hostage.”

She finishes by saying, “Formally things have not changed, but everything changed completely, it’s a different state with different laws and rules. The country now exists as a totalitarian sect.”

Supporters of the Kremlin have called for Polozkova to face legal action for “discrediting” Moscow and “treason” for her support of Ukraine.