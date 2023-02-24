Greek Prime Minister Stops Sending Russian-Made Missiles to Ukraine

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly plans to reject any future proposals to send Russian-made anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine — at least until his country can replenish its own stockpile.

Before Mitsotakis' declaration, Greece had shipped Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to aid its war effort against Russia.

But now, Greece's supply of the Russian anti-aircraft weaponry is seemingly running low, which could leave the country "vulnerable."

As an alternative, Mitsotakis hinted of potentially teaming with the U.S. Department of Defense to replace the stockpile with American-made S-300 missile systems.

According to the media organization Ekathimerini, Mitsotakis initially declared his plan last week in a dinner that featured numerous U.S. and international dignitaries, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Breitbart News noted that Greece's decision to pull back on delivery missile systems to Ukraine coincides with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg fretting over diminishing supplies of ammunition, while claiming Ukrainian troops have been burning through their ammunition allotment at a faster pace than NATO can provide.

"The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions and depleting allied stockpiles," said Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg added that Ukraine's ammunition expenditure "is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain."

Stoltenberg continued: "It is clear that we are in a race of logistics. Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel, and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield. Speed will save lives."

According to reports, when communicating with other countries, Ukraine has made recent requests for fighter jets, cluster bombs, and phosphorus weapons — which had been banned by an international treaty from 2008.

However, Ukraine contested the components of the 2008 treaty, under the argument it had not signed the agreement.

That debate aside, Stoltenberg said he never approved sending phosphorus weapons to Ukraine.

"NATO has neither recommended nor supplied these kinds of weapons," said Stoltenberg. "We supply artillery and other types of weapons, but not cluster bombs."