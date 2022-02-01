×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | russia | ukraine | unitedstates

Russian Archbishop: US Responsible for Stoking Fear of Ukraine War

Russian Archbishop: US Responsible for Stoking Fear of Ukraine War
Pope Francis with His Eminence Hilarion Alfeyev, metropolitan of Volokolamsk, on Dec. 22,  2021. (Vatican Media/Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 07:46 PM

Russian Metropolitan Archbishop Hilarion Alfeyev on Sunday posited that the United States was responsible for stoking fears of a war between Russia and Ukraine. 

''Both as a clergyman and as a citizen, I am very worried and concerned by what is happening around us, as well as by the statements that one has to hear from different sides,'' said Hilarion, who sits as chairman for the Department of External Church Relations at the Russian Orthodox Church.

''On the one hand, we hear assurances from the leadership of the Russian Federation that Russia is not going to attack Ukraine,'' Hilarion told Russian television. ''We also hear from the lips of Ukrainian politicians that they do not see the threat of an attack from Russia.''
Two weeks ago, the Associated Press reported that Russia deployed ''an estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons'' to Belarus, ''near Ukraine,'' for ''war games.'' 

For Hilarion, ''the U.S., however, persistently continues to convince its Western partners that Russia is preparing for an attack and it is therefore necessary to take out embassy personnel from Ukraine and prepare for a full-scale war. All this cannot but disturb and worry.

''We also know that in America, and in Ukraine, and in Russia there are politicians who believe that war is the right decision in this situation. In America, in particular, the arms lobby is interested in this. In Ukraine, the political forces that have lost power and would like to regain it are interested in starting full-scale hostilities. '' 

''And in Russia there are politicians who remind us that our country has never lost any war, therefore, 'whoever comes to us with a sword will die by the sword.''' 

Hilarion later adds that he is ''deeply convinced that a war is not a method of solving the accumulated political problems. Therefore, politicians and all of us must do everything in our power to prevent the escalation of the conflict and the development of events that the Americans are talking about today.''


© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian Metropolitan Archbishop Hilarion Alfeyev on Sunday posited that the United States was responsible for stoking fears of a war between Russia and Ukraine.
russia, ukraine, unitedstates
337
2022-46-01
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 07:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved