Russian State TV Host Threatens to Obliterate the UK With Ballistic Missile

Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Wednesday threatened to obliterate the United Kingdom using a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the New York Post reports.

Appearing behind a laptop emblazoned with the letter "Z," which has come to signify support for Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Solovyov said, "One Sarmat means minus one Great Britain," while on air.

"Because they've gotten totally boorish," he added.

Britain has been supplying anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, The Sun reports, and plans to send Stormer armored vehicles to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

Sometimes called "Putin's voice" because of his close relationship with the Russian president, Solovyov is the same TV host the Kremlin said neo-Nazis planned to murder. The story of the assassination attempt has been discredited.

As an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat is believed to have a range of approximately 10,000 miles, the Post reports, though in its initial tests, the missile reportedly struck test targets that were 3,000 miles away.

U.S. officials said the Sarmat test was scheduled, and that Russia notified them ahead of time, as it is required to.

"Russia properly notified the United States under its New START obligations that it planned to test this ICBM," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said following the test last week. "Such testing is routine. It was not a surprise. We did not deem the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies."

This is the second time in two weeks that Russian state TV hosts have joked about wiping Western areas off the map.

Following the first successful test of the Sarmat's basic flight capabilities last week, two Russian state TV hosts laughed at the idea of taking out "a good city" such as New York.

"If 7.5 megatons will be delivered to the territory of our so-called [American] partners — the word 'partner' is very important — then objects like the city of New York, a good city but it would be gone," one host reportedly said.

"Completely gone, with one rocket," he continued, laughing. "Completely, I mean completely. So, it's better we don't. Americans always feared our heavy rockets."

According to The Sun, the Sarmat can carry 15 warheads, which can detach from the main 100-ton missile before traveling towards its target at hypersonic speeds.

The bombs are 1,000 times more powerful than those dropped by the United States on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II.