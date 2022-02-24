Twitter Suspends, Then Reinstates Accounts Sharing Russian Activity in Ukraine

Twitter suspended several accounts posting and discussing Russian military activity in Ukraine over the last two days before quickly unsuspending them as the full-scale invasion unfolded, according to Breitbart.

The accounts shared footage of Russian helicopters flying towards Crimea, troop movements into the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and tank divisions arriving on the border.

Open-source intelligence researcher Kyle Glen found his account locked for 12 hours on Feb. 22, a day before Russia announced their "special military operation in the Donbas."

"I was provided no reason for my 12 hour mute, the email from Twitter was blank under the reason for mute. Now they have emailed and said they made an error. How did this error happen?" Glen asked a day later, tagging Twitter Support for answers.

Security analyst Oliver Alexander also claimed to have been locked out of his account twice in 24 hours.

"I am back again after having been locked out twice in 24 hours," Alexander posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "First time for a post debunking the 'foiled sabotage / gas attack' and second time for a post debunking the 'Ukrainian attack into Russia.'"

Multiple other intelligence researcher accounts, including Neurone Intelligence, Mundo en Conflicto, and Notícias e Guerras also reported being suspended for a period over the last two days.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the accounts were suspended on purpose, but the company has since reversed the decision.

"We've been proactively monitoring for emerging narratives that are violative of our policies, and, in this instance, we took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," the company said in a statement. "We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts."