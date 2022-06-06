Report: Pro-Russian Troops Fire Thermobaric Missiles

Pro-Russian forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine fired a volley of thermobaric missiles at targets near the city of Avdiivka, the People's Militia of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic said over the weekend.

Video footage released by the group reportedly shows the missiles being fired, Newsweek reported Monday via its media partner Zenger News.

The group said it used a TOS-1M multiple rocket launcher and the thermobaric ammunition to destroy its Ukrainian targets.

The group said the ammunition, also known as aerosol bombs and fuel air explosives, allows the enemy ''no chance'' since they are able to ''penetrate dugouts and trenches.''

''Soldiers of the allied forces are burning Ukrainian positions with a heavy flamethrower system,'' the People's Militia said Saturday.

''A TOS-1M 'Solntsepyok' hit the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka. With one salvo [the simultaneous discharge of artillery], this combat vehicle is capable of covering 40,000 square meters — an area equivalent to four [soccer fields].''

Zenger News didn't receive any comment from Russian or Ukrainian officials about the militia's claims.