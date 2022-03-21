NATO Official: Russia-Ukraine War 'Rapidly Approaching' a Stalemate

A senior NATO intelligence official told NBC News on Monday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is either in a stalemate or on the verge of entering one.

"If we're not in a stalemate, we are rapidly approaching one," the anonymous official said, "The reality is that neither side has a superiority over the other."

"Neither side here can win. Neither side will capitulate," the official said.

The NATO official said Russian President Vladimir Putin's war had made no significant progress in two weeks, but he still appears unwilling to back down.

"Won't they (the Russians) realize that they can't win? Maybe, but that requires a degree of rationality and a willingness to admit that you haven't won, that there's no evidence for, at this point," the official claimed.

The official further claimed that Belarus might soon join the Kremlin in their invasion and is preparing to allow Russia to station nuclear weapons in their territory.

"The Belarusian government is preparing the environment to justify a Belarusian offensive against Ukraine and the imminent deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus," the anonymous intelligence official said.

"I'm not telling you they're going to put nukes in there tomorrow," the official added. "What I mean is they've taken steps politically to now be able to receive nuclear weapons if such a decision is made."

The official said it remains unclear to NATO whether Putin intends to take a significant portion of Ukraine or if they are only seeking strategic and pro-Russian areas.