×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | resistance | vigilante

Ukrainian Resistance Evolving From Handbills to Vigilante Killings

Ukrainian Resistance Evolving From Handbills to Vigilante Killings
Russian servicemen patrol a street in Melitopol on May 1, 2022. *Getty Images note: This picture was taken during a media trip organized by the Russian army.* ( Andrey BORODULIN / AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 May 2022 06:44 PM

Ukrainian resistance in the Russian-occupied towns of Melitopol, Kherson and Tokmak has evolved from printed flyers to vigilante killings of soldiers, local authorities are reporting.

The three southern municipalities have been under occupation for nearly two months and Russian-installed loyalist governments have imported Russian military police forces.

Daily protests in Melitopol, in the Zaporizhya region, began shortly after Russian forces arrived, with demonstrations in the town’s square occurring for weeks. Russian forces initially used tear gas to disperse the crowds but then altered to night tactics, according local social media reports, abducting and arresting locals, including Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov was released a few days after, but local resistance also changed, resorting to night operations.

Images and videos began to appear on social media as early as April 1, with handbills following shortly thereafter, covering the city in basic printouts that simply said “Melitopol is Ukraine.”

Other flyers were more targeted and threatening, Zaporizhya Regional Military Administration noted in a Telegram post on April 22.

“Melitopol locals are locating cars and military vehicles that belong to Russians and are sticking leaflets that read ‘Pay attention, Russian invader. Melitopol is in Ukraine. Every citizen of the town is a partisan. Watch your back,’” according to the post.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported some of the threats in Melitopol turned deadly.

“Between March 20 and April 12, we’ve established that at least 70 Russian soldiers on night patrol were killed. Some of them were from the elite forces of Ramzan Kadyrov. The most common causes of death are stabbing and gunshot wounds” read the statement.

The ministry claims that the murders are the work of Ukrainian resistance and that the Russian occupational forces have not identified the killers.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian resistance in the Russian-occupied towns of Melitopol, Kherson and Tokmak has evolved from printed flyers to vigilante killings of soldiers, local authorities are reporting.
russia, ukraine, resistance, vigilante
290
2022-44-10
Tuesday, 10 May 2022 06:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved