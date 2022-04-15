Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine War, Zelenskyy Warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded an alarm to the rest of the world Friday, warning that Russia could resort to using nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.

While appearing with CNN host Jake Tapper, Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin does not value the lives of Ukrainian citizens, and that he could potentially go to extremes to win this war.

"I think all of the world, all the countries, have to be worried, because it can be not real information, but it can be truth," said Zelenskyy, when pressed if Putin would ever authorize the usage of tactical nuclear weapons on the neighboring Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added: "[The Russians] could do it, for them the life of the people [means] nothing. ... We should think, not be afraid, be ready. But that is not a question ... only for Ukraine, but for all the world."

Zelenskyy's messaging is a tangible shift from last month, when the leader characterized Putin's threat of implementing nuclear weapons on Ukraine as a "bluff."

Back in March, Putin ordered that his nuclear forces be placed on higher alert after Zelenskyy repeatedly called for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

On Thursday, CIA Director William Burns echoed Zelenskyy's weapons warning about Russia, while giving a speech in Atlanta.

"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," said Burns, the CIA director since March 2021.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin also issued veiled threats of relocating its nuclear arsenal to the Baltic region — if Sweden and Finland were to formally join the 30-country North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The U.S. has previously warned Russia about the consequences of using biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine. But until this week, the specter of nuclear threats hadn't surfaced publicly.

When the notion first entered conversation, many were quick to dismiss it as worrisome saber rattling, unlikely to manifest.

In his speech at Georgia Tech, Burns addressed the United States' stealth means of declassifying information that might involve Russia's military plans, moving forward.

"By being open with some of our secrets, we made it harder for Putin to obscure the truth of his unprovoked and vicious aggression," said Burns.

According to reports, Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping for a renewed offensive in the Donbas region.

Also, this week, President Joe Biden announced Ukraine would receive $800 million in additional security aid.