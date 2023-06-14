Russian POWs Claim Military Shooting Its Own

Two Russian prisoners of war admitted earlier this week to the Security Service of Ukraine that Moscow's armed forces have shot their own retreating troops.

During an interview with the SBU, one of the prisoners identified himself as a "machine gunner" for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and said he was once ordered to open fire on deserters.

"I stood on the second line and did not allow the Z-assault forces to retreat. The order was to fire to kill in case they retreat," he said, referring to the "Z" symbol associated with those supporting the Russian invasion.

The other POW was a member of the "Z-assault forces" unit referenced by the first prisoner, who said he was threatened by his officers with execution and decided to surrender to Ukrainian troops.

The second prisoner said he was ordered to take cover from quadcopters after arriving at his position. However, he said, "We were told that there are blocking units behind us ... [who] would shoot anyone fleeing."

"They have no option to retreat, only advance. If anything happens, you're allowed to take them down. That's my responsibility," the first prisoner said.

In the Telegram post featuring the interview, the SBU said it previously intercepted communications that allegedly confirmed the use of blocking units by Russia.

The news comes after Russian lawmakers pledged to back legislation Wednesday allowing the Ministry of Defense to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.