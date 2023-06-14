×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | prisoners of war | war crimes

Russian POWs Claim Military Shooting Its Own

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 05:56 PM EDT

Two Russian prisoners of war admitted earlier this week to the Security Service of Ukraine that Moscow's armed forces have shot their own retreating troops.

During an interview with the SBU, one of the prisoners identified himself as a "machine gunner" for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and said he was once ordered to open fire on deserters.

"I stood on the second line and did not allow the Z-assault forces to retreat. The order was to fire to kill in case they retreat," he said, referring to the "Z" symbol associated with those supporting the Russian invasion.

The other POW was a member of the "Z-assault forces" unit referenced by the first prisoner, who said he was threatened by his officers with execution and decided to surrender to Ukrainian troops.

The second prisoner said he was ordered to take cover from quadcopters after arriving at his position. However, he said, "We were told that there are blocking units behind us ... [who] would shoot anyone fleeing."

"They have no option to retreat, only advance. If anything happens, you're allowed to take them down. That's my responsibility," the first prisoner said.

In the Telegram post featuring the interview, the SBU said it previously intercepted communications that allegedly confirmed the use of blocking units by Russia.

The news comes after Russian lawmakers pledged to back legislation Wednesday allowing the Ministry of Defense to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two Russian prisoners of war admitted earlier this week to the Security Service of Ukraine that Moscow's Armed Forces have shot their own retreating troops.
russia, ukraine, prisoners of war, war crimes
254
2023-56-14
Wednesday, 14 June 2023 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved