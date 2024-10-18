WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | prisoner | swap

Defense Ministry: Russia, Ukraine Swap 95 Prisoners of War

Friday, 18 October 2024 05:21 PM EDT

Russia and Ukraine each swapped 95 prisoners of war on Friday in an agreement completed with the help of the United Arab Emirates acting as mediator, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the returning Russian service members were undergoing medical checks in Belarus, one of Russia's closest allies in the more than two-and-a-half-year-old war.

There was no immediate word of the exchange from Ukrainian authorities.

A private Russian group which says it looks after the interests of prisoners of war published a list of returnees and said most of those being brought home were captured in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces staged an incursion in August.

Those forces remain in Kursk, though Russia's military says its forces have clawed back some of the captured territory.

Ukrainian officials gave no immediate confirmation of the swap.

The last swap - involving 103 prisoners from both sides - took place in September.

The Ukrainian state body looking after the interests of prisoners of war said that was the 57th exchange conducted since Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia and Ukraine each swapped 95 prisoners of war on Friday in an agreement completed with the help of the United Arab Emirates acting as mediator, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
russia, ukraine, prisoner, swap
185
2024-21-18
Friday, 18 October 2024 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved