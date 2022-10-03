Saudi Leader, Abramovich Played Key Role in Ukraine Russia Prisoner Swap

A massive prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine on Sept. 22 was reportedly worked out by a diverse collection of power brokers — including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The nearly 300-person exchange — the largest of prisoners since Russia's war with Ukraine started Feb. 24 — involved the release of 215 Ukrainians, 55 Russians, a Putin confidant, and 10 foreign nationals, including two Americans.

The transaction went down with the help of power brokers that included not only the Saudi crown prince but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Washington Post reported.

And the middleman exchanging messages between Moscow and Kyiv was Abramovich — who is under sanctions by the European Union for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Post reported — adding U.S. and Ukrainian officials view Abramovich's part as a means of boosting his standing in the West.

According to the Post, Abramovich flew to Riyadh and Moscow to arrange the agreement, and kept Ukrainian officials apprised of the Kremlin's outlook.

Under the terms of the agreement, Russia released five commanders who led Ukraine's defense of the strategic port city of Mariupol and became national symbols of resistance. The other Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged at Ukraine's northern border with Russia while the 10 foreign nationals, including two Americans, were flown to Saudi Arabia before being sent home.

Russia had branded the Azov fighters as terrorists after capturing them in May.

The Post described Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, as "instrumental in the deal" — sending his personal security team and his plane to Russia to pick up the prisoners.

Like Abramovich, the Saudi crown prince has sought to improve his standing in the West following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, the Post noted.

"We want the Saudis and the Emiratis closer to Washington and farther away from Russia," an unnamed official told the Post, noting the decisions of India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE can make or break the Russian economy.