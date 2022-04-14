×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | poseidon | plane | moskva

Russians Claim US Plane Spotted Near Stricken Ship

Russians Claim US Plane Spotted Near Stricken Ship
The U.S. Navy's Poseidon P-8 at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on Feb. 11, 2020. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:45 AM

As Moscow's invasion of Ukraine nears the two-month mark, Russian news outlet Lenta.ru reports that a U.S. military plane was seen near the badly damaged Russian missile cruiser Moskva.

Citing data from Swedish flight tracking site Flightradar, state-owned Lenta reports that a U.S. Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft was flying close to the stricken ship, allegedly damaged after a Ukrainian attack Wednesday.

The Moskva is the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and the Kremlin said Thursday that the entire crew was forced to evacuate after a fire overnight. It did not acknowledge an attack.

Flying to an unknown destination, the Poseidon, which was developed for the U.S. Navy, reportedly was in eastern Romanian airspace, about 43 miles from the Russian warship around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lenta.

According to the ADS-B Exchange flight tracking site, the U.S. plane was spotted near the village of Zhurilovka in eastern Romania.

The flight crew periodically switched off the transponder, Lenta reports, citing Russian site Avia.pro.

The Russian vessel was located in the western part of the Black Sea, leading experts to point out that the Poseidon could also fly close to the ship, Lenta reports.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the Moskva steaming out of the port of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday.

Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odessa region, across the Black Sea to the northwest of Sevastopol, said the Ukrainians struck the ship with two Neptune missiles and caused "serious damage." Russia’s Defense Ministry said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire and that it was working to determine the cause.

The Neptune is an anti-ship missile that was recently developed by Ukraine and based on an earlier Soviet design.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As Moscow's invasion of Ukraine nears the two-month mark, Russian news outlet Lenta.ru reports that a U.S. military plane was seen near the badly damaged Russian missile cruiser Moskva.
russia, ukraine, poseidon, plane, moskva
290
2022-45-14
Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved