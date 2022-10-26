Russian State TV Host Urges Nuking Musk's Satellites Aiding Ukraine

Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov has called for satellites donated by Elon Musk to Ukraine to aid in their war effort to be nuked, Newsweek reported.

Solovyov made the remarks on his show, "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov," on Monday, while discussing the war with Moscow State University Department of Global Politics professor Andrey Sidorov.

Musk has donated approximately 20,000 of his Starlink satellite units to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, and they have been utilized in the Ukrainian army's battlefield communications.

Solovyov has repeatedly talked about the possibility of using nuclear weapons to defend Russia's interests, according to a report in the Kyiv Post earlier this month.

After the EU recently denied Russians tourist visas, Solovyov declared that "the refusal to issue visas to Russian citizens and the declaration of the Russian Federation as an accomplice of terrorism puts an end to relations with Europe. This means the actual entry into the war with Russia."

He added, according to the Kyiv Post, that "this is a real threat to the existence of Russia and can lead to the use of the doctrine of a preventive nuclear strike."

On Solovyov's show this week he dismissed Sidorov's concern that the use of nuclear weapons, even in space, could escalate the situation regarding the war on Ukraine, saying, according to Newsweek, "what is [there] now? Is it peace?"

Solovyov also stressed that Russia needed to demonstrate the use of its hypersonic missiles in Ukraine against decision-making centers.

He specified in his declaration that a place in Lviv should be targeted where there are "150 NATO officers" and another in Kyiv "where [president] Zelenskyy and all those bastards sit."

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden warned Moscow about using nuclear weapons, Newsweek reported.

Some Western experts have cautioned that Moscow's accusation that Kyiv was planning to deploy nuclear weapons on its own territory could be a pretext for Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war against Ukraine.