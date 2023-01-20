Russian Nuclear Giant Has Aided War Effort, Docs Show

Rosatom, the Kremlin-owned nuclear energy corporation, appears to be supplying the Russian Armed Forces with missile fuel for its Ukraine invasion, newly released documents revealed.

On Friday, The Washington Post divulged correspondence obtained by the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service showing a top Rosatom employee referring back to a meeting featuring the Russian Defense Ministry and weapons manufacturers.

That Rosatom employee's letter, dated October 2022, unveiled several key consequences of the meeting. Most notably, it alluded to the company's decision to provide equipment for Russian military units and oligarchs within the military-industrial complex.

Businesses that Rosatom is alleged to have helped alleviate sanctions range from bomb makers to tank and missile manufacturers. Almaz-Antey, NPK Tekhmash, Vysokotochniye Kompleksy, and NPO Splav were explicitly listed in the report.

Another shocking disclosure came from witnesses interviewed by The Post, who claimed Rosatom had a far more extensive role in Russia securing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station than initially expected.

Sources told the outlet that Rosatom employees in Zaporizhzhia seemed to have directed some of the Russian artillery targeting the plant during strikes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described at the time as "nuclear blackmail."

The news serves as an important wake-up call for the West, which has thus far extensively sanctioned Russian oil and gas but largely ignored the massive state-owned nuclear energy company.

"If Rosatom is providing support for the Russian arms industry, that's sanctionable," argued Daniel Fried, a former sanctions coordinator for the State Department.

Mark Hibbs, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's nuclear policy program, noted that Rosatom controls about 30% of the global market for uranium enrichment and 17% of the market for reactor fuel.