Moscow Hit With Second Drone Attack in Two Days

The Kremlin claimed Tuesday that Ukraine hit the same office building in Moscow for the second time in 48 hours, a Telegram post by the Russian Defense Ministry revealed.

Russian officials said two other drones were shot down near the city's outskirts.

"Two Ukrainian UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were destroyed in the air-by-air defense systems over the territory of the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the Moscow region," the Russian ministry alleged.

"Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City non-residential building complex," the announcement added.

The BBC reported that nobody was injured in the skyscraper attack, with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stating that the IQ-Quarter Tower 1 building's "glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters."

While Ukraine has not confirmed or denied responsibility for the attacks, video of the attacks reviewed by The New York Times identified one of the drones as a Ukrainian-made long-range model.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been open recently about Kyiv's plans to strike within Russia, contending that it is because the war is turning in their favor.

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelenskyy said Sunday during a video address.

Three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow were shot down early Sunday, only several hours before a major military parade attended by President Vladimir Putin, NBC News noted.