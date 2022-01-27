Moscow Moves Medical Units to Ukrainian Front

Western defense officials reported on Thursday that Moscow is sending medical units to the Ukrainian front, where roughly 100,000 Russian troops are positioned, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal notes that Russia previously built up its forces near the borders of Georgia and Ukraine before invading, but the country has also drawn back its forces after major buildups, which keeps Western intelligence groups from determining President Vladimir Putin's plans.

''I have no idea whether he's made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime, perhaps now and middle of February,'' Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said earlier this week, according to the Journal.

''The U.S. thinks Putin will do a full-blown war. Europeans think he's bluffing,'' said a senior German official who was not named by the Journal. ''Americans are preparing with the sense that it will happen. We don't.''

A spokesperson for the Kremlin said on Thursday that recent proposals from Washington have not addressed Russia's central demands, noting: ''There is not much reason for optimism. It cannot be said that our considerations were taken into account or that any willingness to take into account our concerns was demonstrated.''