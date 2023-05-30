Sen. Graham: Russian Arrest Warrant 'A Badge of Honor'

After the Russian Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican declared that he would wear it "as a badge of honor," Politico reported.

Moscow decided to issue an arrest warrant for Graham on Monday after the senator described in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. military assistance to Kyiv in its war against Russia is "the best money we've ever spent," noting that "the Russians are dying."

Graham emphasized following the arrest warrant that "to know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin's regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory."

The defiant senator also issued a challenge: "Here's an offer to my Russian 'friends' who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!"

The editor-in-chief of the Russian-backed English-language news outlet RT News issued a veiled threat against Graham by saying that they have the senator's address when referring to Pavel Sudoplatov, a Soviet general who took part in several intelligence operations, including the assassination of Leon Trotsky in Mexico in 1940.