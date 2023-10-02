Russia: US Won't End Ukraine Aid, Despite War Fatigue in Europe

The Kremlin said Monday it believed fatigue with the Ukraine war would grow in the United States and Europe, but that Washington would continue to be directly involved in the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a U.S. Congress decision to pass a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid for Kyiv.

Peskov said Russia forecast war fatigue in the West would lead to what he called a fragmentation of opinion on the Ukraine conflict, but there is no change yet.

"They will continue their support," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to state news agency TASS. "We should not think that anything has changed: it's just a show for the public, it's just noise."

"Fundamentally, Washington's focus on supporting its client in Kyiv is not changing," Ryabkov said.

The United States has committed more than $43.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, including missiles, artillery, ammunition and intelligence.

President Vladimir Putin says the West will fail in its attempt to defeat Russian forces in Ukraine and has girded the Russian economy for a long war, ramping up weapons production and defense spending.

Ryabkov also said U.S.-produced missiles previously covered by the now defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty could appear in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Washington withdrew from the treaty in 2019. Russia has since said it will not deploy such weapons provided Washington does not.