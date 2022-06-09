Russian State TV Host Claims 'A Lot Will Change' If Republicans Win in November

In undated video footage, Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov claimed that Republicans winning majorities in Congress in November would be good for the Russian war effort.

On popular state TV channel Russia 1, Solovyov said that Washington would quickly stop funding Ukraine if Republicans were in charge, because they would want to focus on domestic issues, such as schools and securing the southern border.

"We don't need to participate in any negotiations, because time is on our side, the tempo is working in our favor," Solovyov said.

Fellow panelist Andrey Bezrukov said, "They're going to run and deal with electoral issues."

"Will anything change if Republicans prevail in November in the U.S.?" political scientist Andrey Sidorov asked.

"Yes, a lot will change, of course, a lot will change," Solovyov said. "They will calmly say, 'Why do we need to be involved and send so much of our own money?' "

"Why the hell do we need a corrupt, Nazi Ukraine?" he added. "They will ask, 'Whom are we supporting?' "

Solovyov also said that the consensus will be that "Russia is bad and the sanctions will stay," but that more funding should go toward dealing with domestic problems.

"Instead of fortifying the border with Mexico, helping our small businesses, we've given that money to corrupt Ukraine," he said.

President Joe Biden has committed to sending Ukraine funding and weapons to help them fight against the ongoing Russian invasion, and the U.S. has also sent troops to help train Ukrainian forces.

In a statement last Wednesday, Biden said, "The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners and continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself."

"Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military," the president continued. "Thanks to the additional funding for Ukraine, passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, the United States will be able to keep providing Ukraine with more of the weapons that they are using so effectively to repel Russian attacks."

A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 51% of U.S. adults believe the federal government's biggest priority should be limiting damage to the U.S. economy, not supporting Ukraine.

The shifts in public opinion reflect how rising prices are straining budgets for millions of people — and perhaps curbing their willingness to support Ukraine financially.

That may be a sign of trouble for Biden, who approved an additional $40 billion in funding to help Ukraine at the end of May.

The poll shows low faith in him to handle the situation, and an overall approval rating that hit the lowest point of his presidency.