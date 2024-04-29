Russian Troop Casualties Near Half-Million in Ukraine War

Russia's military has suffered tremendous blows on all fronts in its two-plus year war in Ukraine, with nearly a half-million military casualties plus the losses of thousands of tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and other weapons.

Leo Docherty, Minister of State for the Armed Forces of Great Britain, said more than 450,000 Russia troops have been killed or wounded since the Kremlin launched its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the UK Defense Journal reported Saturday.

"We also estimate that more than 10,000 Russian armored vehicles, including nearly 3,000 main battle tanks, 109 fixed-wing aircraft, 136 helicopters, 346 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 naval vessels of all classes, and more than 1,500 artillery systems of all types have been destroyed, abandoned, or captured by Ukraine since the start of the conflict," Docherty said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces put the total number of Russian troop casualties at 467,470 since the invasion started, including 1,320 during the past day, The Kyiv Independent reported Monday.

The General Staff said in a Facebook post that Russia has also lost 7,285 tanks, 14,007 armored fighting vehicles, 16,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,985 artillery systems, 1,051 multiple launch rocket systems, 778 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,528 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

In August, The New York Times reported approximately 70,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded. Russians outnumber Ukrainians on the battlefield almost 3 to 1, and Russia has a larger population from which to replenish its ranks.