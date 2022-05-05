Video Shows Massive Russian Attack on Azovstal Steel Plant

A new video shows the Azovstal steel plant under heavy attack, clouded by thick, dark smoke in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol after Russian troops started shelling and bombing.

The plant under smoke shows explosions of fire lighting up through the dark cloud in the half-minute clip.

Russia has said it restarted attacks despite a cease-fire, claiming Ukrainian soldiers used the drawdown on arms to move into firing positions, according to the RIA news agency's reporting from the Russian Defense Ministry this week.

"A cease-fire was declared, civilians had to be evacuated from Azovstal territory," RIA cited ministry as saying Tuesday. "Azov and Ukrainian servicemen, who are stationed on the plant, took advantage of it. They came out of the basement, they took up firing positions on the territory and in the factory buildings."

"Now units of the Russian army and the Donetsk People's Republic, using artillery and aviation, are beginning to destroy these firing positions," the Ministry said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.