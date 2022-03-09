DOD Official: Russia Could Be Using Non-Precision 'Dumb Bombs'

A senior U.S. defense official said the Pentagon had seen indications Russia is using non-precision "dumb bombs" in their shelling of Ukraine, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The official said it is unclear whether Russia's use of the highly inaccurate bombs is by design or due to potential damage to precision capabilities.

The Kremlin has reportedly launched over 710 missiles into Ukraine since their invasion of the country began last month, according to the outlet.

The comments by the official came the same day Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol.

"People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Twitter in response.

"Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that there had been 18 verified attacks on health care facilities, workers, and ambulances during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaving 10 dead and 16 injured.

"These attacks deprive whole communities of health care," he said in a live-streamed media briefing on Wednesday.

The official also approximated that Russia still has more than 90% of its combat strength, with Ukrainian forces damaging or destroying the remaining 10%.

The U.S. has estimated that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops have been killed so far in the country's invasion of Ukraine, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier testified at Congress' annual worldwide threats hearing on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "likely to double down and grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties," Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns said in the same hearing.