×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | images

Images Show New Deployments in Western Russia within 10 Miles of Ukraine Border

Images Show New Deployments in Western Russia within 10 Miles of Ukraine Border
Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in Russia's southern Rostov region, which borders the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, on February 23, 2022. (Stringer/AFP via Getty)
 

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 06:32 PM

Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles (80 km) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private U.S. company said.

The images showed field deployment, military convoys, artillery and armored personnel carriers with support equipment and troops. The images released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Most of the troops and equipment were positioned in smaller unit-sized formations on farm land and along tree lines, Maxar said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. company's images had shown a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and Moscow said separatists in the east had asked for help to repel "aggression" as the United States stepped up efforts to deter an all-out invasion by imposing fresh sanctions.

Russia has consistently denied it plans to invade its neighbor but President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine for what he called peacekeeping after Moscow recognized the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles (80 km) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private U.S. company said.
russia, ukraine, images
211
2022-32-23
Wednesday, 23 February 2022 06:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved