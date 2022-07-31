Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Grain Tycoon's Home, Kills Him

Kyiv has said one of Ukraine's richest and most prominent businessmen was targeted in a Russian bombardment.

According to the New York Post, grain exporter Oleksiy Vadaturksy, 74, along with his wife Raisa, were killed after a missile crashed into their home in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Saturday night.

One of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisers says that Russian forces targeted Vadaturksy, and the missile landed in his bedroom.

According to the BBC, a local Ukrainian leader, Vitaliy Kim, praised the businessman, stating that Vadaturksy's "contribution to the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industry, the development of the region is invaluable."

Ukraine, one of the largest grain exporters in the world, has accused Russian forces of stealing grain supplies and selling them, a claim that Moscow denies.