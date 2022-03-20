×
Tags: russia | ukraine | generals

Top Russian Naval Chief Killed in Battle

Tula nuclear submarine is pictured at a Navy base of the Russian North Fleet, in Murmansk region, Russia. Pavel Lvov / Sputnik via AP

Sunday, 20 March 2022 11:04 PM

Andrey Paliy, 51, a commander in Russia's Black Sea fleet, was shot and killed in battle near the embattled city of Mariupol, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Paliy, who was born in Kyiv, was shot by Ukrainian forces, sources say. Konstantin Tsarenko, who had formerly worked for Paliy at the Russian Naval School in Sevastopol, announced on a Russian social media site, V Kontakte, that the naval commander had passed.

Igor Savostin, a former naval officer, who also posted of the chief's death, said Paliy died "like a true commissar by leading the marines into battle."

Ukrainian officials on Saturday said Russian Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev was killed after forces took a command post at an airfield in Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine. He was the fifth Russian general killed in battle.

Paliy is the first Russian naval boss and sixth military leader to die since Russia invaded Ukraine last month. 

