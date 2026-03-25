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Tags: russia | ukraine conflict

Russia Signals Ongoing US Talks on Ukraine Conflict

Wednesday, 25 March 2026 06:59 AM EDT

Russia remains in contact with the United States on a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and hopes Washington will continue its mediation efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Moscow continues to maintain contact with the Americans through existing channels. We are receiving updates on the situation. We welcome the continued efforts by the American side to create the necessary conditions for reaching a settlement in the Ukrainian issue," Peskov said, adding that Russia remains open for dialog.

The Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday, citing sources, that a delegation of Russian lawmakers from the State Duma is expected to visit the U.S. in the near future.

Commenting on the report, Peskov said the Kremlin welcomed all forms of dialogue with Washington and that, if the visit were to take place, it would be in the interests of both countries.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Russia remains in contact with the United States on a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and hopes Washington will continue its mediation efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. "Moscow continues to maintain contact with the Americans through...
russia, ukraine conflict
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2026-59-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 06:59 AM
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