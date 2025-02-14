Russia Denies Striking Chernobyl Reactor

A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective containment shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv region during the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday, but a senior Russian official rejected blame for the strike.

Radiation levels at the plant have not increased, Zelenskyy and a UN agency said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the strike did not breach the plant’s inner containment shell.

The IAEA did not attribute blame, saying only its team stationed at the site heard an explosion and were informed that a drone had struck the shell.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the Ukrainian claims it was responsible. “There is no talk about strikes on nuclear infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, any such claim isn’t true, our military doesn’t do that,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

It was not possible to independently confirm who was behind the strike.

The strike came two days after President Donald Trump said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war, in a move that seemed to identify Putin as the only player that matters and looked set to sideline Zelenskyy, as well as European governments, in any peace talks.