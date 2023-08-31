Ukrainians Finish Tank Training; Kyiv Makes Battlefield Gains

Around 200 Ukrainian soldiers completed a training program on U.S.-supplied Abrams tanks as Kyiv began penetrating Russia's southeastern defense lines.

On Thursday, U.S. Army spokesman Col. Martin O'Donnell informed Politico that the soldiers completed their practice operation of the tanks at NATO's base in Hohenfels, Germany.

The soldiers are now working to ensure they stay proficient on the tanks at the German-owned and U.S. Army-controlled Grafenwoehr training area, O'Donnell further revealed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing to receive the first of the U.S.'s 31 promised Abrams tanks sometime this fall. The Biden administration initially approved the tanks be sent over earlier this year.

The tanks are central to Ukraine's efforts in its counteroffensive against Moscow, which this week became less of a long shot after Kyiv's forces pierced the Russian defensive line.

Ukrainian troops are working to expand cracks in the line to create a hole large enough for Western-provided armored vehicles to push through, The Wall Street Journal cited a Ukrainian officer as saying.

The Abrams tanks are just one model in the over 300 pledged by Western allies, including Leopard 2's from Spain and Germany, Challengers from the United Kingdom, and Leclercs from France.

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in June that the West hopes the tanks will provide Ukraine with a competitive advantage when they arrive.

"Tanks are very important, both to the defense and the offense," Milley said. "Upgraded modern tanks, the training that goes with it, the ability to use them, will be fundamental to Ukrainian success."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.