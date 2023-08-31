A documentary that aired on Russian state TV this week claimed that the United Kingdom is planning to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The assassination could potentially happen on Oct. 31, an American intelligence operative purportedly named Scott Bennett told the show that aired on NTV.

"For the first time, an American intelligence officer will reveal Plan A and Plan B to eliminate a dictator," said an advertising blurb promoting the documentary.

Britain's motive to kill Zelenskyy? "Things are going wrong with Kyiv's counteroffensive, rising losses, disgruntled troops, and allegations without evidence of corruption linked to Western arms supplies," according to Newsweek's translation.

The show, titled "Ze End," aired Sunday.

In real life, Ukraine's Secret Service (SSU) said a Ukrainian woman was arrested in connection with a plot to assassinate Zelenskyy this month. She was caught in the act of relaying Zelenskyy's whereabouts to her Russian handlers for a coordinated airstrike.

Ukrainian officials say Zelenskyy has survived several previous assassination attempts.



