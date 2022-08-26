×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | troops | paratrooper | ukraine

CBS: Russian Paratrooper Disgusted With War Has Defected

Russian victory flag
Russian victory flag. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 26 August 2022 01:12 PM EDT

A Russian paratrooper disgusted with Russia's invasion of Ukraine has defected and is now in hiding, saying he and other Russian troops were lied to about the attack, reports CBS News.

Pavel Filatyev told the news outlet that many Russian soldiers had no clue they had just invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, instead thinking NATO was approaching when shelling began.

"It was only 10 days later when I realized, there is no NATO here, it's only Ukrainians," he said.

Filatyev, who is currently in hiding, said Russians have been lied to "for many years."

"I know that we have been tricked for many years, and everything shown on [Russian] state TV has nothing to do with reality," he said. "Every person in Russia knows this. We have been lied to for many years and, unfortunately, now the same thing is happening in the war."

While he felt bad for abandoning his post, he said it was for the best.

"The Russian paratroop brigade has a similar attitude to the Navy Seals of the U.S. — it is cowardly and shameful to lay down your weapons and abandon your post," he told CBS News. "Even though we started to realize this war was wrong, we didn't know what to do."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his military to beef up its ranks by adding another 137,000 troops, bringing Russia's overall military personnel size to 2,039,758.

The decree comes weeks after the Pentagon estimated that as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been wounded or killed in less than six months of fighting in Ukraine.

The U.S. casualty estimate "is pretty remarkable considering that the Russians have achieved none of Vladimir Putin's objectives at the beginning of the war," undersecretary of defense for policy Colin Kahl told reporters in early August. Russia's "overall objective was to overrun the entire country, to engage in regime change in Kyiv, to snuff out Ukraine as an independent sovereign and democratic nation. None of that has happened."

CBS could not independently verify Filatyev's credentials with the Russian military.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Russian paratrooper disgusted with Russia's invasion of Ukraine has defected and is now in hiding, saying he and other Russian troops were lied to about the attack, reports CBS News.
russia, troops, paratrooper, ukraine
344
2022-12-26
Friday, 26 August 2022 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved