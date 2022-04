A Moscow court on Tuesday fined TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, 2 million rubles ($27,239.79) for failing to delete posts that Russia has banned as "homosexual relations propaganda," news agencies reported.

A 2013 Russian law, decried by Western countries as state-enforced bigotry, bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors."

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 73.4220 rubles)