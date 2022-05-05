Report: Advanced Russian Tank Destroyed in Ukraine

A Ukrainian war reporter posted a photo of himself on Facebook standing in front the wreckage of one of Russia’s most advanced tanks.

The photo of journalist Andriy Tsaplienko shows the destroyed T-90M tank with smoke rising from it. The photo was said to have been taken in the eastern Kharkiv region.

“Here's a fresh up Russian tank T-90 to improve your mood. It's hot, it's smokin' hot,” Tsaplienko wrote, according to a translation.

“This village in Kharkiv region was recently released [freed] by Ukrainian military. But this morning the invaders tried to get into it again. As you can see, they did it badly.”

Newsweek noted he also said the metal scrap would be on display during a May 9 parade marking the end of World War II.

Newsweek said Russia’s military has about 20 of the tanks, which are considered more advance than the T-90 predecessor.

Citing a report by The National Interest, Newsweek reported that the new tank has a series of improved features, including a multichannel sighting system, a turret with more armor plating and a more powerful main gun.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed the report, saying: “The Ukrainian military intercepted the Russians on the road and neutralized a column of “armored vehicles of the occupiers. During the battle, Ukrainian forces destroyed a modern Russian T-90M Proryv tank.”